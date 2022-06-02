Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of CCO opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.