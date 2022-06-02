Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE EVBN opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $208.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

