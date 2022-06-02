Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE EVBN opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $208.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.