Evercore Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

GTY opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 121.48%.

Getty Realty Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.