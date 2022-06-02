Evercore Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 121.48%.
