Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $150.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.42 and its 200 day moving average is $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -30.52%.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

