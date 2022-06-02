Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,680 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

