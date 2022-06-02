Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE:RJF opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Raymond James Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.