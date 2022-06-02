Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($27.96) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $$26.49 during midday trading on Friday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $37.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

