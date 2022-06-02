Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.77.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. 78,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 35.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

