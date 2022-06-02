Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FN. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.25.

FN stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

