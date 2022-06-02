FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00.

FDS stock opened at $374.59 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.65 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

