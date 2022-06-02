Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 153,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 362,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.