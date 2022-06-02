Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is 2Xideas AG’s 9th Largest Position

2Xideas AG boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,964 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.7% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $44,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Fastenal by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

FAST stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,381. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

