Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

