FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 2.7% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 6.29% of FedEx worth $4,312,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.43. 38,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

