FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
FedNat stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
