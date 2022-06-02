First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,314 shares of company stock worth $2,006,573. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,641. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $371.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About First Internet Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

