First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

FIBK stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.02. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $499,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,912 shares of company stock valued at $808,796. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

