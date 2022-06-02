First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Stake Raised by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

