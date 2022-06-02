First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period.

FEMS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

