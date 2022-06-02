First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in May

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 303,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 222,435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 284,679 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

