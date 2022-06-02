First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 368,102 shares.The stock last traded at $55.61 and had previously closed at $54.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

