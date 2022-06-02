First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 229,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,030,918 shares.The stock last traded at $29.20 and had previously closed at $29.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,461,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 601,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 168.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 220,897 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,234.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 563,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 521,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 104,128 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

