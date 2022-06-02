First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First United from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $140.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First United has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. First United had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. First United’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First United by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

