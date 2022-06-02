First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director David R. Duncan Sells 6,536 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $209,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $303.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 6,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 2,408.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About First Western Financial (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

