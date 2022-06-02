First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director David R. Duncan Sells 6,536 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $209,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $303.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
About First Western Financial (Get Rating)
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
