Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 555,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 658,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,638,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after buying an additional 395,556 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after buying an additional 320,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after buying an additional 255,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.94%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

