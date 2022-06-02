FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

SKOR opened at $48.23 on Thursday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75.

