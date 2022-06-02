FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0.6%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.27. 123,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 187,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 177,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 186,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter.

