Flow (FLOW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $35.07 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and $35.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00008326 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

