Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FLR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 98,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fluor has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Fluor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.