Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
FLR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 98,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fluor has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.75.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Fluor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
