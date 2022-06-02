ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. 6,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.