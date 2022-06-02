Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.33

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.33 and traded as high as C$63.87. Fortis shares last traded at C$63.79, with a volume of 4,089,887 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$30.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$900,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,724,819.35. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 over the last 90 days.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

