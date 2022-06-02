Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of FWP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

