Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of FWP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $20.31.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
