Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

FOXF stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.25. 162,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.32. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $17,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

