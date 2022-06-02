Frax Share (FXS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.10 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.61 or 0.00021935 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $107.16 million and $9.10 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 694.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,734.67 or 0.72117904 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 589.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00434520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00032242 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

