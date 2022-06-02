freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

FRTAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded freenet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on freenet to €27.50 ($29.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on freenet from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.