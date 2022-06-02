Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FRD stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.