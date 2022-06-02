Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Frontier Investment stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Frontier Investment has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

