Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICVGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Frontier Investment stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Frontier Investment has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

