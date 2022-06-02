FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

OTCMKTS FUJIY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.01. 45,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,854. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $91.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.