Fusion (FSN) Price Up 20.4% Over Last Week

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $25.01 million and approximately $961,445.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,750.02 or 1.00072885 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,767,786 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

