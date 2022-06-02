FYDcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $2,563.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $2,563.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 618,553,950 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

