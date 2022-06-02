FYDcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $849,105.49 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $849,105.49 and approximately $2,577.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 618,618,950 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

