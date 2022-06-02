Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is 683 Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Galapagos comprises about 1.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Galapagos worth $49,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Galapagos from €52.00 ($55.91) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Galapagos from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

GLPG stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,028. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $81.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

