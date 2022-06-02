GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 40,600 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANZU. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,053,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,080,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 339,999 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

ANZU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 197,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,246. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.