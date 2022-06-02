GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.14% of LexinFintech worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 829.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 779,220 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $2,002,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $2,761,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,125,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 430,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,483. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $343.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.80. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA cut shares of LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

