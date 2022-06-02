GAM Holding AG Has $1.64 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.88. 54,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,602. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

