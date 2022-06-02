GAM Holding AG Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRTC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $419,369.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,883 shares of company stock worth $1,576,518. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

IRTC stock traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,678. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.33.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

