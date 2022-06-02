GAM Holding AG Invests $641,000 in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.23% of Kismet Acquisition Two as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 41.8% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 2,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 808.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Kismet Acquisition Two stock remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,559. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.