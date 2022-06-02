GAM Holding AG Makes New $328,000 Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.07% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 113.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 54,898 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,741,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 17.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 514,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth $706,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

