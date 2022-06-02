GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.07% of TLG Acquisition One at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 317,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLGA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

