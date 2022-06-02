GAM Holding AG Sells 10,300 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.75. 271,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,419. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

